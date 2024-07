HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cash reward is now being offered for the return of a kitten that was possibly stolen from a rescue center in Hamburg.

The HEART Animal Rescue and Adoption Team says a good samaritan has offered $500 for the safe return of Newton.

HEART says, during open hours Saturday, it suspects the kitten was taken from the center.

The animal rescue is now asking for the kitten to be returned and says there will be no questions asked and no charges filed.