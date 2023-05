DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Live Nation announced that 50 Cent will bring "The Final Lap Tour" to Darien Lake Amphitheater on August 5.

50 Cent will be joined by Busta Rhymes and special guest Jeremih.

A presale begins on May 11 at 10 a.m. in which fans can purchase tickets with the code ICONIC. Tickets will then go on sale to the general public on May 12 at 10 a.m.

The tour begins on July 21 and continues through November 12 with stops in North America and Europe.