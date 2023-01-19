5-year-old in critical condition after house fire in Wilson

WILSON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 5-year-old boy is in critical condition after a house fire late Wednesday night, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The office said crews responded to a home on Harbor Street in Wilson just before midnight Wednesday.

The boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

His mother went with him. She was unharmed, according to police.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Erie County Medical Center's Burn Unit with serious injuries, per the sheriff's office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.