5 taken into custody after stolen vehicle crash in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County Sheriff's Office announced that five people were taken into custody following a crash involving a stolen vehicle in Cheektowaga.

According to the sheriff's office, on Friday, deputies were working an Operation Key Fob detail and tracked a stolen vehicle to the area of Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. The vehicle had been reported stolen on Thursday from the Town of Amherst.

The sheriff's office said deputies boxed the vehicle in, and the operator allegedly attempted to evade arrest by maneuvering the vehicle over a curb. The vehicle lost a tire but continued on for a short distance before crashing into a parked vehicle. Two occupants attempted to flee but were taken into custody. Three additional occupants remained in the vehicle and were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. Charges are pending.