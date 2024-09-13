5 people injured in 4-vehicle crash Friday morning in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst Police are asking witnesses to come forward with information or dash cam video after a crash Friday morning that injured five people.

The accident happened at about 10:51 a.m. in the area of 6035 Main Street near Williamsville South High School.

Police say three cars and a motorcycle were involved in the wreck. Arriving officers found one of the vehicles on its roof and the driver of the motorcycle had been thrown off the bike.

A total of five people were taken to the hospital. Police believe they all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to call the Accident Investigation Unit at (716) 689-1355.