5 other cities tried to steal Buffalo Bills from WNY; New stadium cost to surpass $2 billion

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New information is being revealed about the lengthy negotiations between the Buffalo Bills and New York State to build a new football stadium in Orchard Park.

Governor Kathy Hochul took part in an Axios Fireside Chat Tuesday and shared that she was in competition with five other cities who were trying to lure the Bills away from Western New York.

Governor Hochul also says the cost of the stadium is now expected to surpass $2 billion. The original estimated cost was $1.4 billion. New York state is on the hook for $650 million of that bill which Hochul says will be paid back in 17 years or less from the income tax of Bills players alone.

You can watch the entire discussion about the Buffalo Bills stadium deal in the video at the top of the page.