5 injured in crash that involved Niagara Falls police vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five people were injured in a crash that involved a Niagara Falls police vehicle around 12:30 a.m. on Friday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 16th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Police said a 2014 Ford Fusion, operated by a 49-year-old Niagara Falls man, was traveling north on 16th Street and allegedly disregarded the stop sign and struck a 2016 Ford Taurus police vehicle that was traveling east on Cleveland Avenue. The police vehicle spun around due to the impact and the Ford Fusion struck a telephone pole and then a parked and unoccupied 2010 Ford F150 truck.

According to police, there were four people in the Ford Fusion. The driver and two female passengers were taken to ECMC with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. A male passenger was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to be evaluated. The female officer was also taken to NFMMC and was treated for minor head and leg injuries and released.

Police said the driver of the Ford Fusion was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon and additional charges are pending. The male passenger in the Ford Fusion was arrested for an outstanding warrant for felony narcotics possession and intent to sell.