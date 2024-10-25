5 individuals indicted for allegedly kidnapping and torturing victim in an attempt to obtain ransom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five individuals from Buffalo are facing multiple charges for allegedly kidnapping and torturing a victim in an attempt to obtain ransom.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that five individuals were arraigned Thursday in State Supreme Court on an indictment.

25-year-old Daquel L. Braxton, 20-year-old Savannah R. Brosius, 21-year-old Dontavia N. McMorris, 26-year-old Jeremiah I. Martin and 20-year-old Raymone A. Wilson have each been charged with the following:



One count of Kidnapping in the First Degree

One count of Kidnapping in the Second Degree

One count of Assault in the First Degree

One count of Robbery in the First Degree

One count of Robbery in the Second Degree

One count of Assault in the Second Degree

On October 2, the five individuals, who were known to the victim, allegedly abducted the victim with the intent to get another person to pay money as a ransom. They are accused of forcing him into an apartment on the 500 block of Virginia Street in Buffalo and holding him against his will and assaulting, torturing, and physically restraining him for several hours. They also allegedly forcibly robbed the victim of his personal property, including his cell phone, backpack, wallet and debit card.

The district attorney's office said the Buffalo Police Department began an investigation after being contacted by the victim’s relative. The victim was located the same evening by police and taken by ambulance to ECMC for treatment for serious physical injuries, including burns, bruises and lacerations to his head and body.

Prosecutors requested that all five individuals be held without bail. The district attorney's office said Braxton was held on $80,000 cash or bond and is scheduled to return on October 31 for a pre-trial conference. Martin and Wilson were also held on $80,000 cash or bond and are scheduled to return on November 12 for a pre-trial conference. Brosius and McMorris were held on bail set at $50,000 cash or bond and they are also scheduled to return on November 12 for a pre-trial conference. Temporary orders of protection were issued on behalf of the victim and his family member.