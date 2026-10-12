5 charged with second-degree attempted rape after child exploitation operation in Erie County

NEW YORK (WKBW) — Five individuals have been charged with second-degree attempted rape.

Members of the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with other agencies, conducted a child exploitation operation in Erie County.

Individuals arrested on October 2, 2026:

Anthoney F. Stokes 47, from Buffalo, NY

Michael J. Soloman 43, from Tonawanda, NY

Kelly J. Kagel 38, from Lockport, NY

Alexander A. Amarena 29, from Lockport, NY

Individual arrested on October 3, 2026:

Joseph D. Boyler, 69, from Tonawanda, NY

Individual arrested on October 4, 2026:

Mohammad Mohanuddin, age 29, from Buffalo, NY

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to contact New York State Police at (585) 344-6200 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.