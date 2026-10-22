BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five people have been charged with an alleged conspiracy to kill a witness in a murder trial.

In September 2024, Willraw Morrison, 23, was shot on Ashley Street in Buffalo and survived. Then, in March 2025, Morrison was shot and killed on Krupp Street in Buffalo.

Dayshawn Brazier, 35, was accused of hiring someone to kill Morrison and was later charged with attempted murder.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office said Morrison was set to testify in the trial against Lamarrio Clark, 29. Clark and Brazier, along with James Barnwell, 27, and Angela Bowser, 25, were all charged with murder and conspiracy.

A fifth defendant Amos Murray, 24, has also been charged. All five are being held without bail and will return to court in December.

WATCH: 5 charged with conspiracy to kill a witness