$5.9 million project will bring roundabout to the intersection of Route 400 with Route 16

TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State Department of Transportation announced a $5.9 million project will bring a roundabout to the intersection of State Route 400 with State Route 16 in the Town of Aurora.

According to NYSDOT, construction is beginning on the single-lane roundabout which it says "will improve traffic flow and enhance safety." The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022.

Also included in the project:

Resurfacing approximately four miles of State Route 400 from U.S. Route 20A to the new roundabout

Rehabilitating four small culverts on State Route 400 to improve resiliency and reduce the risk of flooding

Installing guide rails, pavement markings and traffic signs

Placing flashing beacons and audible roadway delineators at entries of the roundabout

Installing new lighting and sidewalk

During construction, two-way traffic will be maintained via lane shifts onto the existing paved shoulder.