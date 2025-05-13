Watch Now
5/14: Witness to the aftermath; What it was like to cover the mass shooting that changed Buffalo

Witness to the aftermath: WKBW journalists relive May 14, 2022, and recall what it was like covering the mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — May 14, 2022, was a day that forever changed Buffalo.

10 Black men and women were shot and killed by a white supremacist while shopping at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on the city's east side.

The hate-fueled rampage had an impact on lives everywhere.

From first getting on air to seeing the gunman in court, and then watching Buffalo come together to honor the lives lost — in this documentary, we hear from past and present WKBW journalists about what it was like to cover a mass shooting that rocked their own community.

