5/14 one year later: day of reflection, healing and hope

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The community gathering for a day of reflection, healing and hope on Saturday as Sunday marks one year since the Tops mass shooting that killed ten people.

The event took place at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion on Jefferson Avenue.

That's right down the street from Tops store where the attack happened one year ago this weekend.

This event featured live music, and tents showcasing several local organizations and their efforts to help people heal.

Organizations that took part included the Buffalo AKG Art Truck and its art for healing, The Independent Health Foundation's choose love children's tent, UB's Success Stem from Exploration program and the Buffalo Urban League and its First Lego League.