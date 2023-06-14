5/14 Memorial Commission wants to hear what you think the best monument would be

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It doesn't matter where you come from or what you do, everyone has a story.

"I grew up in Buffalo, New York on the East Side," East Buffalo Native, Scott Ruff said. "Very proud to be from the East Side."

Ruff is now a professor of Architecture on Long Island but says his parents still live in his childhood home in Cold Springs. He feels every visit back is like flipping through a history book full of it's stories.

"One of the biggest moments within my growing up experience was a supermarket that opened up around the corner from my house," Ruff said. "FIGMOS- Finally I Got My Own Supermarket. PTL- Praise The Lord."

But Ruff said things have changed since then. It's nearly one year and one month to the day after the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue that claimed the lives of 10 of our neighbors and friends. Ruff said that day was the beginning of a new chapter and it's one he never saw coming.

"It was fear and terror," Ruff said. "That was my emotion at the time."

As people continue to heal, Ruff along with several other community members gathered at the Makowski Early Childhood Center to make sure ideas behind the efforts to honor the lives lost continue to be heard.

People took to the mic to share thoughts like insuring the memorial be a physical structure instead of a annual scholarship or incorporating an outdoor contemplative garden. As many as ideas were shared, many agreed that the memorial should be something that can speak for itself long after they're gone.

The community voices are what Mayor Byron Brown and the entire 5/14 Memorial Commission wanted to hear and hope to continue hearing. It's a vital part of the creation of the memorial. They've launched a community survey looking for feedback on what an ideal 5/14 Memorial would be.

"This is a very hard job," Governor's Representative and Assistant Director at Empire State Development, Mo Sumbundu said. "We only get one chance to do this and we want to make sure we do it right by hearing from each and everyone one of you."

This community said they're the authors now and they're rewriting the pages that were once filled with hate and white supremacy. The believe a new chapter based on a neighborhood filled with peace and love is coming soon.

"In some cultures, when a person is buried, they plant a tree and thus life begins again," Ruff said. "This is also a moment that could be seen as that. That a new life to this area can happen even out of something that was as devastating and tragic."

You can take part in the survey right now. It is live through July 15th.

You can find the survey by clicking on this link or scanning this QR Code.

WKBW

There will be two more community input meetings this year.

Tuesday, July 18th and Tuesday August 15th.