5/14 Buffalo Massacre Community Memory Coalition creates community archive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of neighbors is collecting memories to confront white supremacy in our community.

The 5/14 Community Memory Coalition is gathering oral histories from 5/14 where ten black people were shot and killed by a white supremacist.

The group wants to preserve first-hand accounts to create a community archive. They are also working to understand how the tragedy reshaped Buffalo to make sure history is not forgotten.

"There have been stories that have been historically excluded from our narrative and that's part of what contributes to white supremacy and to these vary issues of racism and white supremacy that we are trying to address," Melissa Brown, co-chair of the 5/14 Buffalo Massacre Community Memory Coalition said.

"As we said accuracy is important to not only have stories that have been untold, they've been distorted," Dr. Barbara Seals Nevergold says. "So we want an accurate record from the individuals who actually experienced the issue."

The coalition hosted its first public meeting at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Branch Library on Thursday.

The co-chairs say everyone in the community is welcome to participate.