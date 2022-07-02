4th of July travel expected to hit record highs; Delays to take place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The motto when getting to the airport on any day is to always get there a few hours early.

This weekend, that narrative is changing to something even more extreme for the first time in three years. According to AAA, nearly 48 million people are expected to travel for this independence day celebration.

The breakdown for the mode of transportation is as follows:

42 million by way of automobile

3.55 million by way of air

2.42 million by way of buses, trains, cruises, etc..

But that doesn't mean travel is going to slow down. In fact, things could get messy.

WKBW asked travelers if they were nervous about flight cancellations heading into the weekend.

"I wasn't until I got here and now my flight is delayed, so I'm a little concerned."

And if they are worried about getting home with little resistance met on the way back.

"I have a place down in Florida so if there's an issues, we can always back up and go back to the house."

AAA Travel Director, Brian Murray, said there definitely isn't a shortage of people wanting to get out, and he's seeing it firsthand through these projections.

"We are seeing the full gambit of people traveling the roads," Murray said.

Even with the high gas prices.

"This pent up demand for travel. People are taking this summer vacation, irregardless of the cost of gasoline," Murray said

But Murray does have one piece of advice for those looking for smooth travel this weekend.

"You need to pack patience and come to the airport early," Murray said.