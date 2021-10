NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say a 47-year-old man is in critical condition following a motorcycle crash Friday night.

Investigators say the driver failed to negotiate a curve and crashed his motorcycle at Buffalo Avenue near 3rd Street just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.

The man is in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

Officers continue to investigate.