46-year-old man hurt in shooting on Butler Avenue in Buffalo

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jul 03, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 46-year-old man is hurt following a shooting on Butler Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a report of person shot at an outdoor gathering just after midnight on Butler Avenue in between Wohlers Avenue and Route 33.

Officials say the man was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is reportedly in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating whether or not a second person was shot.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.

