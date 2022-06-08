$46 million in pavement improvement projects on New York State Thruway in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $46 million will be invested in two pavement improvement projects on the New York State Thruway in Erie and Genesee counties.

The two projects include resurfacing more than 100 lane miles of the Thruway between exit 47 to beyond exit 48A. You can find details on the projects below.

$23.4 million pavement improvement project on the Thruway (I-90) in Genesee County



Underway on a 15.5-mile stretch between exit 47 (Rochester - LeRoy - I-490 - NY Route 19) to exit 48 (Batavia - NY Route 98). Approximately 39,000 motorists travel on this section of I-90 every day.

The project includes full and partial depth repairs as well as full pavement resurfacing. Additionally, pavement resurfacing work will take place at the on- and off-ramps at exit 47 and exit 48, as well as the exit 47 Commuter Park and Ride lot. Reflective line striping for enhanced safety will also be applied.

Cold Spring Construction Company of Akron, NY is the contractor for the project. Work is expected to be complete in summer 2023

$22.9 million pavement improvement project on I-90 in Genesee and Erie Counties



In both directions, scheduled to begin this month, on an 11-mile stretch between exit 48 (Batavia - NY Route 98) to just beyond exit 48A (Pembroke - Medina - NY Route 77). Approximately 40,000 motorists travel on this section of I-90 every day.

The project includes full depth repairs and resurfacing on I-90 in both directions including the ramps at exit 48A. Vertical clearance improvements will also be made along I-90 at milepost 397.67 eastbound.

Oakgrove Construction of Elma, NY is the contractor for the project. Work is expected to be complete in fall 2023.

The state says drivers may encounter lane shifts and lane closures during construction. The work is weather dependent and subject to change.