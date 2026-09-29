BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Approximately 450 pounds of cocaine were seized from a commercial truck headed into Canada on September 22.

Canadian Border Patrol officers inspected a commercial truck at the Lewiston Bridge border crossing driven by a 21-year-old Canadian man.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, officers found about 450 pounds of cocaine inside the truck, worth an estimated $6 million.

WATCH: 450 pounds of cocaine seized from commercial truck headed into Canada

450 pounds of cocaine seized from commercial truck headed into Canada

"This significant seizure highlights the exceptional vigilance, advanced training and relentless dedication of our CBP officers and canine teams at the Lewiston Bridge border crossing," said Sharon Swiatek, acting port director for the Area Port of Buffalo. "While a large focus of our border security mission is on inbound threats, our officers remain equally sharp during outbound operations to dismantle transborder criminal networks, disrupt the flow of dangerous narcotics and protect communities on both sides of the border."

Homeland Security is investigating.