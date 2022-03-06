44th annual Shamrock Run is back in Buffalo's Old First Ward

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 4,000 people hit the streets of Buffalo's historic Old First Ward Neighborhood for the 44th annual Shamrock Run.

"We rely on this event. Its about one fifth of our funds for the year, and all the money raised today goes right into our community center for children and adults," said Patrick Gormley, the events organizer and the President of the Old First Ward Community Association.

The event missed the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

"We had a virtual event last year, and 150 real-time runners to keep the tradition alive. But its amazing to be back here now, we are all feeling good," said Gormley.

The event featured contributions with local Irish-themed merchandise, breweries, and live music.

This year, the race featured the United States flag, Ukrainian flag, and Irish flag.

"Its all about solidarity. We want everyone to know we are in this together," said Patrick Gorman, the carrier of the Irish flag in this years parade.