44-year-old man killed in shooting on 18th Street in Niagara Falls

NC News Service
Posted at 4:07 PM, Jun 19, 2023
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Niagara Falls are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on Monday.

Police said officers responded to the 2000 block of 18th Street around 11:15 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Officers located a 44-year-old man who was shot multiple times. He was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

No arrests have been made and police ask anyone with information to contact its Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the General Information number at (716) 286-4711.

