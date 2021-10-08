44-year-old Cheektowaga man killed in motorcycle crash in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 44-year-old Cheektowaga man is dead after a driver crashed their car into him while he was riding his motorcycle in Buffalo, Thursday night.

Investigators say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Genesee Street and Rapin Place in Buffalo.

The motorcyclist was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.