43North's $5 million startup competition coming to an end after more than a decade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 43North announced that its $5 million startup competition will be coming to an end in 2026 after more than a decade.

The program was founded in 2014 to jump-start Buffalo’s startup ecosystem and drive economic growth. It was backed by New York State, Empire State Development, and the New York Power Authority.

According to 43North, with a strong foundation of founders, talent, and capital in place, its focus is changing from attracting companies to ensuring the community is prepared to sustain and thrive in an innovation-driven economy.

As part of that change, the 43North Foundation will invest $100 million into the community over the next decade.

“This moment reflects the success of what we’ve built together over more than a decade. We’re proud of how far Buffalo has come, evolving into a thriving, self-sustaining ecosystem defined by ambitious founders, world-class talent, and deeply committed partners. As we look ahead, we’re building on that momentum. With the 43North Foundation leading the next chapter, this marks not a culmination, but the beginning of Buffalo’s next era as a leader in inclusive innovation.” - Colleen E. Heidinger, President, 43North

43North said the Foundation's work will focus on four areas:



Creating new startups through Radial Ventures, an AI-led venture studio;

Growing and retaining local tech talent via TechBuffalo;

Amplifying Buffalo’s innovation story nationally with its Series B platform;

Strengthening relationships between startups and established corporations in the region through its corporate connectivity initiative

You can find more information here.