43-year-old woman killed in fire in Chautauqua County

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire in the Town of Westfield.

The fire happened on Wednesday afternoon on McKinley Road.

Authorities say there was a camper and a small structure that were destroyed in the fire.

On Friday, the sheriff's office provided an update and stated that a body was found inside one of the burned structures. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Alice Waters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.