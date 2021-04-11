43-year-old man killed in ATV crash in Genesee County

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police say a 43-year-old man is dead following an ATV crash in Genesee County, Saturday night.

State Police say two people were riding an ATV on Bliss Road and crossed onto Lockport Road in Oakfield, just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the ATV exited the intersection and hit a rock embankment, causing the ATV to turn over several times.

Investigators say the operator, 43-year-old Thomas Butler of Oakfield was ejected from the ATV and died at the scene.

Authorities say the 55-year-old passenger was taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say neither the operator, nor the passenger, were wearing helmets.

State Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Butler, and that this is an active investigation.