42nd annual Queen of Heaven Carnival will be held from July 7 to July 9

Queen of Heaven Carnival
Posted at 11:30 AM, Jun 21, 2023
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Queen of Heaven Carnival Committee announced the 42nd annual Queen of Heaven Carnival will be held from July 7 to July 9.

Parking and admission are free. In addition, a free shuttle will run for specific hours each day from the West Seneca West Senior High School Parking lot to the carnival.

Organizers say festivities will begin on July 6 with Classic Cruz Night which will feature the annual car show with live entertainment in the beer tent, food, and raffles. Pre-registration is available at a reduced rate online here until June 30.

"Friday, July 7 through Sunday, July 9 , carnival goers will enjoy rides from Hammerl Amusements, food, beverages, live entertainment, raffles and more. BW's Smokin Barrels Barbeque Dinners, Chicken Dinner or Rib Dinner, will be available Sunday, July 9 from 12:00pm-5:00pm, or sell out, available inside the Parish Center for dine-in or take-out," a release says.

For more information, you can visit the Queen of Heaven carnival site, here.

