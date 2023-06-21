42 North to open new location in Theater District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 42 North Brewing Company announced Wednesday that it will open up a second brewery location in Buffalo's Theater District.

According to 42 North owner John Cimperman, the new brewery will be taproom-style and located on the first floor of 674 Main Street.

Cimperman says they are looking forward to investing on Main Street, as the taproom should complement the activity at Shea's Theatre and the Town Ballroom.

42 North is currently going through the city approval process and hopes to open three months after receiving full approval.

