42 North launches special beer to support Ukraine, invites other breweries to join effort

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — When John Cimperman and his colleagues at 42 North Brewing Company saw the images out of Ukraine, they were compelled to do something to help.

"We decided to launch a collaboration beer for breweries across the globe that we can all raise money and raise awareness for humanitarian efforts in Ukraine," said Cimperman.

In offering collaboration beer, Cimperman and his team are posting two recipes, as well as the graphic for labeling, on a website for other breweries to copy so that they can join in the humanitarian efforts for Ukrainians.

"It's solidarity. Showing the Ukrainian people that we all support them. It's generating an awareness, showing support," said Cimperman.

The brand of the beer is called Resolve.

42 North Brewing Company

There are two recipes as part of this Resolve initiative, both of which are expected to be available for consumption by the end of March or early April. One hundred percent of 42 North's proceeds will be donated to Global Empowerment Mission, which is providing emergency aid to people in Ukraine and humanitarian aid to refugees in Poland.

One of the beer recipes was created by one of the founders of 42 North, Naz Drebot, who is Ukrainian and has been living in Kyiv since his time in Western New York.

"Naz is very much in the DNA of 42 North," said Matthew Matuszewski, the head brewer at 42 North.

Cimperman says Drebot has relocated to the western part of the country, and is committed to staying in Ukraine to fight for his country's freedom.

The beer Drebot created is dubbed the "Resolve Freedom Lager." The other beer is a Kellerbier, which Matuszewski created.

"Just something really approachable, so that you know anyone who wants to get involved in some way can give to this cause for us and be participating in one way or another," said Matuszewski.

Cimperman says within 24 hours of launching this initiative, more than 20 breweries from the United States, Canada, and Europe have already signed up.

