42 North Brewing wants to feature you on their new beer can

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — 42 North Brewing is once again asking the question, "Where else would you rather beer?"

That's the name of the East Aurora company's annual Kölsch beer. Last year, the beer's can featured Bills fans tailgating and cheering on the team. This year, they're doing it again but need your help.

The brewing company is inviting Buffalo football fans from all over the world to submit their pictures to be featured on the 16-ounce can. The company says they're specifically looking for pictures that "celebrate the tradition and camaraderie of the Buffalo tailgate experience."

Fans interested in submitting their photos can email them to tailgate@42northbrewing.com by July 7th. You have to be 21 or older to submit pictures.

The beer will hit the shelves throughout Buffalo and Rochester in mid-August in time for football season.

