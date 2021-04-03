Watch
41-year-old woman dead after hit by car near UB South

Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 15:10:55-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 41-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a car on Main Street near UB South, Friday night.

Authorities say the crash happened in the 3000-block of Main Street around 11 p.m. Friday when a Dodge Charger hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are looking into whether or not speed was a factor, say the driver of the Dodge is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed at this time.

