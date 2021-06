BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 41-year-old man is hurt following a shooting on Woodlawn Avenue, Friday night.

According to police the man was shot at Woodlawn Avenue near Wohlers Avenue around 10 p.m. Friday and was found near East Ferry Street and Humboldt Parkway.

Investigators say a suspect took off with money and the victim's cell phone.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.