40th running of the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase rescheduled to 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the second year in a row the 40th running of the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase has been rescheduled due to COVID-19.

The 4-mile chase is now scheduled for July, 15, 2022.

Organizers made the announcement Monday which said in part:

"Due to the significant public health uncertainty which may still exist this July, it will not be possible to host this event (that has taken place in the Elmwood Village for 39 years) this year. While we are disappointed to once again reschedule the 40th running, our overriding concern is the health and well-being of the participants, spectators, sponsors, and volunteers needed to present and coordinate the event. Runners come from all over the world to take part in the Subaru 4-Mile Chase. Travel restrictions, immigration issues, restrictions on bringing large groups together, along with advice of scientific experts, medical professionals, state, county and local leaders, were all prime factors in making this decision."

You can find more information here.