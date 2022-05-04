Watch
40th running of Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase set for July 15

Posted at 11:12 AM, May 04, 2022
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The 40th running of the Subaru Buffalo 4-Mile Chase is set for July 15.

The race will start at 7 p.m. on Elmwood Avenue and Bidwell Parkway and finish at the Buffalo Seminary on Bidwell. Organizers said over the past 39 years runners from all 50 states and 30 different countries have participated in the race.

Proceeds from the event will benefit ECMC and the programs affiliated with The Police Athletic League of Buffalo.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

You can find more information here.

