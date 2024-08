BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Police say a 40-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash Thursday night.

The accident happened just before 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Ohio Street.

Police say the man was driving his motorcycle northbound on Ohio Street when he lost control and hit a light pole.

The unidentified driver died at the scene.

Police say this crash remains under investigation.