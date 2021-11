NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Officials in Niagara Falls say a 40-year-old man is in critical condition following an industrial accident at the Cascade Plant on Packard Road.

Investigators say the man was trapped in a large roller that is used to feed paper.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is being treated.

The incident is being investigated by the Niagara Falls Police Department.