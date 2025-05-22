'40-hour work week is a relic': New push in Albany for a 4-day workweek for state employees

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The push for a four-day workweek is gaining traction across New York, sparked by a growing demand for flexible work arrangements and research highlighting its benefits.

According to the American Psychological Foundation, pilot studies have shown that switching to a four-day workweek can improve worker well-being, enhance job satisfaction, and reduce operational costs for organizations.

Assemblymember Phara Souffrant Forrest is a prominent advocate for the shift, sponsoring new legislation aimed at implementing a four-day workweek for state employees.

“My experience as a nurse has shown me how overworked many members of our community are,” Forrest said. “The five-day workweek is a relic, and it’s time to evolve to better match the needs of our bodies, families, and communities.”

While the proposed bill would initially target state workers, a similar model has already been successfully adopted at D’Youville University, where employees have operated on a 32-hour workweek since January 2022.

“You can be very planful, get the same amount of work done in a limited number of hours, and give yourself more free time,” said Lorrie Clemo, president of D’Youville University.

Jason McLeod, the university’s chief of staff, noted the positive impact of the change.

“I think the four-day workweek brought life back to our campus," McLeod said.

However, he emphasized the importance of having a structured plan to maintain efficiency and productivity in the workplace.

Stephanie Atti, assistant vice president for student success, acknowledged the challenges of figuring out the new schedule.

“No one really told us how to do our 32-hour workweek; we figured out what worked for our office, which looks different for every area and function on campus,” she said.

As Assemblymember Forrest advocates for her bill, she remains hopeful for its progress in the committee stage.

“It may not be for everyone, but it’s definitely for someone like me out there,” she said, reflecting the sentiments of many who seek a better work-life balance.

