4-year-old dies after reported drowning in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway in Cheektowaga after a child died on Thursday following a reported drowning.

Emergency crews responded to Constance Lane just before 4:30 p.m. after receiving a call for an unresponsive 4-year-old child.

Police said members of the Doyle Fire District arrived on the scene and began life-saving efforts assisted by arriving Cheektowaga Police patrol units. The child was transported by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, preliminary reports indicated the child had been unresponsive in a private pool.