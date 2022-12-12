4 WNY sisters set to perform before Radio City Rockettes on Monday

BUFFALO, NY — The Gabel sisters from Western New York are set to perform in Spotlight Kidz when the sisters join other child performers for the "Christmas Spectacular" performance.

10-year-old Piper, 12-year-old twins Grace and Ashlyn, and 14-year-old Macy will perform 'Rocking Around the Christmas Tree' and 'Christmas in New York'.

The girls are delighted to be able to perform together.

"I feel like when you are a singer, it is hard to connect with some people, but it is just amazing that I have people I live with that understand me," said Grace.

For the youngest Piper, being on the same stage as the Rockettes is a lifelong dream.

"I am excited because I get to be on the stage like the literal stage the Rockettes put their feet into," said Piper.

For Ashlyn, performing makes her feel heard and seen.

"It feels like you have a voice not just performing but in real life, and it is cool that you can do what you want and speak out," said Ashlyn.

Eldest Macy Gabel says this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity she gets to experience with her sisters.

"I love seeing them grow up into the beautiful people they are going to be and going on this trip with them since we haven't been to New York City in a while, so it is going to be amazing to perform with them. It is the best thing I could ever do," said Macy.