4 teens arrested after pursuit of stolen vehicle in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police announced the arrest of four 14-year-olds after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Lockport.

Police said around 3 a.m. on Sunday troopers observed a 2002 Toyota Camry fail to stop at a stop sign at Ohio Street and West Avene in Lockport. Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop and the driver allegedly failed to comply.

According to police, the vehicle struck a fence off Vine Street and came to a rest. The four teens allegedly fled from the vehicle and were located and arrested with the assistance of the Lockport Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle had been recently stolen, but the owner did not know it was taken. Police said it was unlocked with the keys inside.

The four teens were charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two of them were charged with resisting arrest. Police said they were processed and issued appearance tickets.