4 missing Western New Yorkers found dead following West Virginia crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after four missing people from Western New York were found dead in West Virginia on Saturday.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said Mrs. Asha Divan, Dr. Kishore Divan, Mrs. Gita Divan and Mr. Shailesh Divan were found around 9:30 p.m. Saturday after their car went off a steep embankment along Big Wheeling Creek Road.

According to multiple social media posts, the group was traveling from Buffalo to the Palace of Gold in Marshall County. The sheriff's office said their car was found a few miles away from there.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.