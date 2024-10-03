$4 million in federal funding to help build new pool at Payne Park in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — $4 million in federal funding is on the way to help build a new pool at Payne Park in North Tonawanda after the previous pool was closed due to safety concerns.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Congressman Tim Kennedy announced the federal funding is from the National Park Service’s Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

According to Schumer, the funding will allow for the Town of North Tonawanda to develop a new aquatics facility, including:



A lap pool

A new pool deck

Shade structures

Other site and safety improvements

“Get ready to swim, North Tonawanda! I’m thrilled to announce $4+ million is headed to revitalize Payne Park and help bring swimming and summer fun back to this community. The Memorial Pool Redevelopment project will create a new aquatics facility, including a new pool, for our children and families to enjoy during the hot summer months. I fought to permanently reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund and I’m thrilled that today the program is delivering this federal funding to support the North Tonawanda community.” - Sen. Schumer

WKBW

“This funding will transform Payne Park for generations of families in North Tonawanda and beyond. This project will provide modern aquatic facilities for children to take swim lessons and for members of the community to enjoy our beautiful Western New York summers. This is one more example of the positive impact that federal investment has on people’s lives, boosting quality of life and creating more livable and equitable neighborhoods.” - Rep. Kennedy

7 News spoke to members of the community when the closure was announced.