39-year-old man dead following one-vehicle accident in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police are investigating a fatal one-vehicle accident on Porter Road early Sunday morning.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. Sunday on the 4300 block of Porter Road near the Niagara Falls Golf Course.

Police said a 39-year-old man in a Chevy Tahoe was traveling westbound on Porter Road and crossed into the eastbound lane. The vehicle struck a utility pole and a sign for the Niagara Falls Golf Course. The vehicle came to rest in a shallow drainage ditch.

According to police, the Niagara Falls Police Department, Niagara Falls Fire Department, and emergency personnel attempted life-saving measures but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.