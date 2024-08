The SPCA Serving Erie County is looking for donations after 39 cats and kittens were removed from an apparent hoarding situation.

They say the kittens arrived covered in urine, with some of them suffering from upper respiratory and eye infections. The shelter says the cats will need ongoing medical care.

It's unclear where the animals were seized.

The SPCA says this an ongoing situation and that police are working with the pets owner.

You can donate to the shelter here.