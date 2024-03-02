The 38th Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet fundraiser has sprung in western New York

Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo has rolled out its 38th annual Spring Bouquet fundraiser sale.

Event and Volunteer Coordinator Lisa Nestico for the Hospice foundation says the whole community has pitched in to help.

"Today we had about 50 volunteers prepping our bouquets that are going out to the 350 plus schools and businesses that are supporting us throughout Erie County."

The money collected from the bouquets will be going to support about 1100 patients who are currently being supported under Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo.

"The importance of supporting our program and supporting our bouquet sales is to be able to provide dignity and quality care for our patients and families who are going through difficult times."

Nestico says that the organization has also made it a point to include local schools and businesses on updates regarding bouquet sales to further spread the word for their cause.

These local businesses and schools pre-purchase these bouquets to make them readily available for anyone who would like to take part in the fundraiser.

This year's sale will be taking place from March 4 to March 8.

For more information on how you can get your very own bouquet, you can visit the Hospice and Palliative Care Buffalo website.