WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle in West Seneca.

The accident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on the 400 North between Union Road and the I90.

Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had succumbed to her injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. The victim's name is being withheld due to pending notification from the family.