BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 38-year-old man is hurt following a shooting on Greenfield Street, late Saturday night.

According to police, a man was shot on Greenfield Street near Main Street and Elam Place after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say they have two possible suspects.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.