38-year-old man dead following shooting in Buffalo's Delavan-Grider neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 38-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Buffalo's Delavan-Grider neighborhood, Saturday night.

Investigators say officers responded to a call of a man who was shot on near East Delavan Avenue and Grider Street, around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers found that a 38-year-old Buffalo man had been shot multiple times and was then transported to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

Officials believe that this shooting is believed to be targeted.

If anyone has any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.