37th Annual Hospice Spring Bouquet Sale kicks off, as hundreds volunteer to help

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's the biggest annual event of the year for Hospice & Palliative Care. It's the 37th annual bouquet sale. Between roses, carnations, and sunflowers, there's a great selection that put you in the spring mindset.

Dozens of public sights will sell flowers through March 11, but presale has already started.

Special Events Coordinator, Emily Dowdall, has been a part of this bouquet sale for two years now. She said even though this has been a longstanding event in Buffalo, it only continues to capture the attention of community.

"Our numbers went up this year, so it's great to see the growth," Dowdall said.

Dowdall said over 500 workers are volunteering this year. These workers are Western New Yorkers just like the rest of us, but they want to help. They understand what Hospice means, and are eager to do what they can.

"I think Hospice is one of those organizations that means so much to everybody. It's so great to have a sale like this 37 years strong," Dowdall said.

For more information on the bouquet sale, click here.