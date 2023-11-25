Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

37-year-old worker dead after falling off roof of South Buffalo building

Police say a 37-year-old Buffalo man fell off the roof of St. John's Parkside Church on Seneca Street. OLV Human Services tells 7 News they are working with police and contractors.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 12:01:32-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are investigating after a man died as a result of a construction accident.

Police say a 37-year-old Buffalo man fell off the roof of St. John's Parkside Church on Seneca Street just before noon on Thursday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released.

OLV Human Services tells 7 News they are working with police and contractors.

"OLV Human Services is aware of an incident involving an individual working on the roof of our St. John's Parkside location in South Buffalo. We are working with local authorities/contractors to gather more information at this time. Our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to those involved."

The accident remains under investigation

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!